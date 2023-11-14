ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kaathal - The Core’ trailer: Mammootty, Jyotika fight a legal battle in this emotional drama

November 14, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

Directed by Jeo Baby of ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ fame, the film is set to release in theatres on November 23

The Hindu Bureau

Jyotika and Mammootty in stills from ‘Kaathal - The Core’ | Photo Credit: Mammootty Kampany/YouTube

The trailer of Mammootty and Jyotika’s much-anticipated film Kaathal - The Core was released by the makers on Monday. Directed by Jeo Baby of The Great Indian Kitchen fame, the film is set to release in theatres on November 23.

From the trailer, the story seems to follow a quarrelling middle-aged couple, Mathew Devassy (Mammootty) and Omana (Jyotika). Their falling out ends up in a legal battle, affecting Devassy’s political ambitions and the lives of the people around them. An intense, emotional drama seems to be on the cards.

With a script written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, the film also stars Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, Sudhi Kozhikode, Anagha Akku, Josi Sijo and Adarsh Sukumaran.

The film has cinematography by Salu K Thomas, editing by Francies Louis, and music composed by Mathews Pulickan, all of whom had previously worked in Jeo’s The Great Indian Kitchen.

Kaathal is produced by Mammootty Kampany and presented by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films. Notably, Kaathal marks Jyotika’s return to Malayalam cinema after 13 years since the release of Seetha Kalyanam, which was her debut in the language

