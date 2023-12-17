‘Kaatera’ trailer: Darshan’s rural drama promises a ‘mass’ entertainer

December 17, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

The trailer of Darshan’s film, Kaatera, is out. Directed by Tharun Sudhir, the Kannada film is bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh. Kaatera will hit the screens on December 29.

Kaatera is Darshan’s second film of the year. The superstar’s Kranti, directed by V Harikrishna, hit the screens on January 26. In Kaatera, Aradhana Ram (daughter of Malashree and producer Ramu) plays the female lead in her debut. Jagapathi Babu, Avinash, and Shruthi are the other prominent actors in the film.

In Kaatera, Darshan plays a blacksmith who goes up against the landlords. The film is set in rural Karnataka of the 1970s. V Harikrishna is the music composer while Sudhakar S Raj is the cinematographer.

Kaatera is Darshan’s second collaboration with Tharun. The duo had earlier worked for Roberrt, which turned out to be a blockbuster in 2021. Darshan would be looking to bounce back after the underwhelming performance of Kranti. Kaatera is his 56th film.

