‘Kaatera’ hit combination Darshan-Tharun Sudhir to collaborate again

After delivering one of the biggest blockbusters of Kannada cinema with ‘Kaatera’, Tharun Sudhir and Darshan have collaborated for a historical movie

February 19, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of Darshan’s ‘D 59’.

Poster of Darshan’s ‘D 59’. | Photo Credit: @dasadarshan/X

The successful duo of actor Darshan and director Tharun Sudhir has reunited for the third time. Having delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of Kannada cinema with Kaatera, the two have teamed up again for a historical film.

ALSO READ
Tharun Sudhir interview: On the success of ‘Kaatera’ and striking a hit combination with Darshan

The film is touted to be on the revolutionary Indian fighter, Sindhoora Lakshmana, who fought in the independence movement against the British. Tentatively titled D 59, the film is produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha under their banner Media House Studio. The production house had previously bankrolled Darshan’s Yajamana (2018)and Kranti (2023). V Harikrishna has been roped in as the music composer of the movie.

ALSO READ: ‘Kaatera’ and the future of family dramas in Kannada cinema

Meanwhile, Darshan is currently shooting for Devil, directed by Prakash Veer. This is Darshan’s second movie with Prakash after Tarak (2018). The Kannada superstar will also be seen in Prem’s ambitious project to be bankrolled by KVN Productions, the production house that’s backing Yash’s next, Toxic.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

