‘Kaalkoot’: Trailer of Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi’s crime drama series out

July 17, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

The trailer of JioCinema’s upcoming crime series Kaalkoot has been released. Starring Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi Sharma, the series is directed by Sumit Saxena. Also starring Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt, and Seema Biswas, Kaalkoot delves deep into the dark realities of patriarchy and systemic oppression.

A statement from the makers said, “An intense crime series set against the backdrop of a horrifying acid attack case, the story revolves around Ravi Tripathi, a sub-inspector in the town of Thana Sarsi. Initially lacking interest in his job, Ravi’s perspective changes when he discovers that the victim of the brutal attack, Parul, is the same girl his mother wanted him to marry. Driven by a newfound purpose, Ravi takes it upon himself to investigate the crime and find the person responsible. Along the way, he confronts gender biases, toxic masculinity, and societal expectations that hinder his pursuit of justice.

Vijay Varma said, “Kaalkoot is a coming-of-age story of Ravi, the character I portray, and I believe it will undoubtedly be a transformative experience for anyone who watches it. The show digs deep into our souls, challenging how we see ourselves and reveals the hidden sides of humanity, the parts we often overlook. I am sure that it will leave viewers to reflect and raise important questions and spark a meaningful dialogue.”

Shweta Tripathi Sharma added, “Kaalkoot is a coming-of-age drama of a cop. A cop who is trying to become a “man”. And in the process, he investigates a crime which makes him question the very meaning of the word - Man. What does it mean to be a man? And is that definition right? What is the right definition? And how that definition affects society and affects the existence and value of a woman? This is a cop crime drama where solving a crime forces the protagonist and also the audience to investigate their own lives, their own behaviour and their own belief system. “

The series will stream on JioCinema from July 27.

Watch the trailer of Kaalkoot here...