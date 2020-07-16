Kaakkum Amman: A short film on COVID-19 awareness

The first shot in the COVID-19 awareness film Kaakkum Amman opens with temple revelry. Soon, their beloved deity, Amman appears before the people. But before she blesses her devotees, she instructs them to wear masks and follow physical distancing. The two-minute film, conceptualised by Bengaluru-based Rathish Subramaniam of McCann World Group, puts the spotlight on age-old rituals and traditions that people followed to boost their immunity.

In rural Tamil Nadu, people pray to Amman for good health and immunity. During the Mariamman temple festival, they bath in turmeric water to which they also add neem leaves to protect themselves from infections. Once the wooden pole (kambam) is erected before the start of the festival, it signifies a complete lockdown in the village. “People stayed indoors and consumed satvik meals cooked at home. We revisited these traditions and added messages like wear a mask, wash you hands frequently, and stay safe,” says the creative head of the film.

A still from Kaakum Amman | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the film, the artiste dressed as Mariamman walks the streets distributing masks, and seeks their co-operation to help her protect the village from COVID-19. She wears a mask herself and asks her people to follow the same.

The film is supported and promoted by Dheepam Lamp Oil from Kaleesuwari Refinery Limited. “Everything about the pandemic is alien to us, especially to the rural audience,” says Dileep Kumar Krishnan, senior brand manager of Kaleesuwari Refineries. “Most of the COVID-19 awareness campaigns revolve around Government announcements, NGOs and awareness camps and targeted the urban crowd. We thought this approach will get the discussion started at rural households.” The film is now screened regularly for workers at textile units in Erode, Tirupur and Karur.

A still from Kaakum Amman | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The film was shot over four days in Kaammalapatti, Arthanaripalayam, and Kullegoundanur villages in and around Pollachi. Shiva S from Tellywise, Chennai handled the production. A seven-member team shot the film adhering to social distancing norms. Over the course of the shoot, the team also distributed free masks, sanitisers, and safety pamphlets.

Theatre artiste Sangeetha V, who played Amman for the first time in her career, recalls how people of all ages listened to the message that came from their Amman. “In one home, two paatis who sat cross-legged on the thinnai immediately got up to maintain a distance when we told them to do so. There are so many people in villages who still have no information about the deadly virus.”

You can watch the film on YouTube at https://youtu.be/StXoBRc9yHc