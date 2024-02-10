GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Kaagaz 2’ trailer: Satish Kaushik fights for his rights with the help of Anupam Kher

The trailer showcases Satish’s seeking justice for his dead daughter and fighting a case for the ban on political rallies

February 10, 2024 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

ANI
Satish Kaushik in ‘Kaagaza 2’. `

Satish Kaushik in ‘Kaagaza 2’. ` | Photo Credit: Venus Entertainment/YouTube

The makers of Kaagaz 2 starring Anupam Kher and late actor Satish Kaushik unveiled the film’s trailer on Friday. Taking to Instagram, The Kashmir Files actor, Kher, released the trailer.

ALSO READ
Satish Kaushik, an artist of the everyday

The trailer showcases Satish’s seeking justice for his dead daughter and fighting a case for the ban on political rallies. In the movie, Anant Desai can be seen playing a powerful politician whose political rally caused the death of Satish’s daughter. Kher, portraying the advocate role in the film, fights Satish’s case, and he faces life-threatening obstacles during the legal fight.

The movie also stars Darshan Kumaar, Neena and Smriti Kalra. Satish passed away at 66 in March last year. The filmmaker passed away due to a heart attack.

ALSO READ:I feel I have another 20 years of work: Anupam Kher

The film is produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain through Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP and Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd. VK Prakash is the director while Anu Moothedath is the cinematographer. Sharib and Srijan Vinay Vaishnav have composed the music for the movie. The film is slated to be released in cinemas on March 1.

