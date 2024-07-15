ADVERTISEMENT

‘KA’ teaser: Kiran Abbavaram’s action drama is laced with suspense

Published - July 15, 2024 06:15 pm IST

Directed by Sujith and Sandeep, the film marks the return of Kiran Abbavaram after a one-year hiatus

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘KA’. | Photo Credit: Saregama Telugu/YouTube

The makers of KA have released the film’s teaser. The film marks the return of Kiran Abbavaram after a one-year hiatus.

KA is touted to be a period action thriller. The trailer establishes an air of mystery around Kiran’s character, with a voice asking about his identity and background.

Kiran’s recent releases were Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, Meter and Rules Ranjann. The actor, who debuted with Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, got engaged to actor Rahasya Gorak in March, 2024.

KA is directed by Sujith and Sandeep. The film is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy under the banner Srichakraas Entertainment. The film’s music is composed by Sam CS. Originally shot in Telugu, the film is also set to release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

