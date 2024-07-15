GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘KA’ teaser: Kiran Abbavaram’s action drama is laced with suspense

Directed by Sujith and Sandeep, the film marks the return of Kiran Abbavaram after a one-year hiatus

Published - July 15, 2024 06:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘KA’.

A still from ‘KA’. | Photo Credit: Saregama Telugu/YouTube

The makers of KA have released the film’s teaser. The film marks the return of Kiran Abbavaram after a one-year hiatus.

KA is touted to be a period action thriller. The trailer establishes an air of mystery around Kiran’s character, with a voice asking about his identity and background.

Kiran’s recent releases were Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, Meter and Rules Ranjann. The actor, who debuted with Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, got engaged to actor Rahasya Gorak in March, 2024.

KA is directed by Sujith and Sandeep. The film is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy under the banner Srichakraas Entertainment. The film’s music is composed by Sam CS. Originally shot in Telugu, the film is also set to release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.