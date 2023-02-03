K Viswanath death: Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, other stars pay tribute to cinema veteran

February 03, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

Film personalities Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal paid homage to the "man of numerous iconic" films, Kasinadhuni Viswanath, and hailed his contribution to the Indian cinema.

Popularly known as 'Kalatapasvi', K Viswanath died at a private hospital on Thursday night at the age of 92.

A prominent name, not just in Telugu cinema but also in Tamil and Hindi film industries, he became the 48th recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema. He was conferred with the award for the year 2016.

Haasan said the legendary filmmaker's "art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime".

"K Vishwanath gaaru fully understood the transience of life and immortality of art. Hence his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime and reign. Long live his art. An ardent fan," he said in a handwritten note posted on his official Twitter page.

Calling the actor-director's demise an "irreplaceable" loss, Chiranjeevi said it would be difficult to fill the void Viswanath has left in the Indian film industry. The duo worked together on 1987 movie "Swayamkrushi".

"Shocked beyond words! K Viswanath's loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian/Telugu Cinema and for me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !!," Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Venkatesh Daggubati said he is saddened to hear about the passing of the cinema icon.

"Truly saddened to hear about the passing of K Vishwanath gaaru. This is not just a loss to the Telugu industry but to our country! My condolences to his near and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace," he wrote on Twitter.

Mammootty posted: "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath Garu. Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathikiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones."

Mohanlal also sent heartfelt condolences to the family of the filmmaker.

"My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Shri K Viswanath Garu. May God give them the strength to bear this dear a loss. The works of this legendary director will continue to fascinate the lovers of cinema for decades to come. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Nagarjuna said Viswanath's legacy will continue to inspire the coming generations of storytellers.

"Another legend lost! K Viswanath garu made a lasting impact with his memorable movies and characters. May his legacy continue to inspire future generations and his soul rest in peace." Viswanath, who started his journey in the film industry as a sound artist, went on to direct award-winning films such as "Sankarabharanam", "Sagara Sangamam", "Swati Mutyam", "Saptapadi", "Kaamchor", "Sanjog" and "Jaag Utha Insaan".

His long career included an equally successful stint in front of the camera. He made 50 movies since 1965.

He debuted as a director with "Aatma Gowravam", which starred Akkineni Nageswara Rao and won the Nandi Award for the best feature film. He followed it with "Chelleli Kapuram", "O Seeta Katha", "Jeevana Jyoti" and "Sarada".

Venturing into mainstream acting, he worked in movies like "Swarabhishekam" (which he directed as well), "Pandurangadu", "Narasimha Naidu", "Lakshmi Narasimha" and "Seemasimham", "Kuruthipunal", "Kakkai Siraginilae" and "Bagavathi", among others.

The "RRR" trio of director SS Rajamouli and actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR said the cine world has lost a legend.

Rajamouli said the Indian film industry will remain indebted to Viswanath for his teachings.

"If anyone in the world asks what is the best thing about your Telugu cinema, we will proudly say that we have K. Viswanath. Your signature on Telugu Cinema &art in general will shine brightly forever. Sir, we are indebted to you for the roles you taught us in film grammar," he wrote.

Charan tweeted, "We have lost a legend! K Vishwanath Garu.. You will always remain immortal in all our hearts and in art. May his beautiful soul rest in peace."

Jr NTR said Viswanath holds a high place among those who spread the fame of Telugu cinema across the continents with films like "Shankarabharan" and "Sagara Sangam".

"The loss without him is never-ending. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace," the actor posted on Twitter.

Actors Chiyaan Vikran, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Karthi and music maestro AR Rahman also remembered the prolific filmmaker.

"Not only were you such a prolific director wit yr path breaking films (Swatimutyam,Sagara sangamam & Sankarabharanam being personal favs. I watched the last 14 times) but proved you were a consummate actor too with your subtle performances.We will miss you dear #KViswanathGaru.RIP," Vikram tweeted.

Allu Arjun hailed Viswanath as the "master of the craft" and pride of Indian cinema.

"One of my most most fav directors of all time. Teacher for every actor. Pride of Indian cinema Vishawanath garu no more. He left us but his Masterpieces will live on forever. Rest in Peace guruji," he wrote.

Mahesh Babu said: "The genius who brought together culture & cinema so beautifully... His impact extends far beyond cinema. Rest in peace #KVishwanath garu... You will be deeply missed. My condolences to his family and loved ones." "Anjali tradition,warmth,heart,music,dance,love …..your movies filled my childhood with humaneness and wonder! #ripkviswanathji" wrote Rahman.

Karthi said Viswanath was always a class apart.

"A true legend who was always a class apart and exhibited his finest craft as a film maker while staying extremely humble. We are proud to have lived in his times and share the same medium as his. A big salute to you sir. RIP Viswanath Garu."

Ravi Teja said: "Disheartening to know about the tragic news of #KVishwanath garu. Words may not suffice to express his loss. His contribution to Telugu Cinema will live on in our memories forever. My sincere condolences to his entire family & dear ones." Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who collaborated with Viswanath on 1989 film "Eeshwar", said he learnt a lot from the legendary filmmaker.

"K. Vishwanath Ji you taught me so much, being on set with you during Eeshwar was like being in a temple… RIP My Guru," he tweeted.