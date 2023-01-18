K-Dramas coming to Netflix in 2023: ‘The Glory’ Part 2, ‘A Time Called You’, ‘Doona!’, and more

January 18, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

The global fandom for Korean content is continuing to grow, with over 60 per cent of all Netflix members watching Korean titles last year. Looking ahead, Netflix is debuting a diverse array of Korean TV series, films and unscripted shows in 2023.

Here’s a complete list of Korean series that are coming to Netflix this year. You can also check out the complete list of Korean films, reality shows, and documentaries coming to Netflix in 2023

Love to Hate You - February 10, 2023

Love to Hate You is a romantic comedy about a woman who really hates losing to men and a man who harbours a deep mistrust of women, experiencing a warlike love and finding themselves healed through the experience. Kim Ok-vin plays Yeo Mi-ran, a rookie lawyer at the entertainment law firm Gilmu, who detests losing to men while Yoo Teo plays the character Nam Kang-ho, a Korean A-list actor who deeply mistrusts women. From the hostile first encounter of the two main characters, shaped by a misunderstanding and suspicion due to biases, to the journey of these two characters who do not believe in love coming to understand each other, audiences will find themselves immersed in their story. Anticipation runs high for the electrifying chemistry and fun, exciting romance that Love to Hate You promises to bring.

Written by Choi Soo-young and directed by Kim Jeong-kwon, the series also stars Kim Ji-hun, Go Won-hee

The Glory Part 2 - March 2023

The Glory tells the story of a woman broken by school violence, and who has dedicated her life to a meticulous web of vengeance and those who are entangled in her plot. The series was announced to much fanfare as the project brought together writer Kim Eun-sook of countless hits, director An Gil-ho, a master of genre series, and a star-studded cast led by Song Hye-kyo. Part 1 was highly praised for its dramatic developments and passionate performances by the cast, even ranking first in the Global Top 10 (Non-English) TV charts in the week of January 2, ramping up anticipation for Part 2.

The Glory Part 2 is an unrelenting portrayal of the destruction of the perpetrators of school violence led by Yeon-jin as they fall, one by one, into the trap designed by Dong-eun. The powerful message that elicits righteous fury, empathy, and solidarity, will leave audiences around the world with lasting emotional resonance.

Bloodhounds - Q2

Bloodhounds is a story about two young people who step into the world of loan sharks in pursuit of money and get caught up in a web of much darker forces. After his perfect performance in a dual role in The King: Eternal Monarch, Woo Do-hwan returns as Geon-woo, who jumps into the world of loan sharks to pay off his debt.

Having intrigued viewers with his multi-faceted charm in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Lee Sang-Yi plays Woo-jin, who first meets Geon-woo as his opponent in boxing but ends up working with him. Meanwhile, actor Park Sung-woong plays vicious loan shark Myung-gil, who is driven solely by money in everything that he does while Heo Jun-ho plays Mr Choi, who was once considered a legend among loan sharks, but now helps out the sick by lending money with no interest, bringing gravitas with their on-screen presence. Based on a Naver webtoon of the same title, the series is directed and written by director Kim Joo-hwan of Midnight Runners, promising to showcase refreshing chemistry among the cast and uninhibited action.

Celebrity - Q2

Celebrity depicts the true reality of the glamorous and competitive life of celebrities encountered by Seo A-ri, who jumps into their world where fame will bring riches. The series is directed by Kim Cheol-kyu, who was nominated at the official competition of the first Cannes International Series Festival for Mother.

Rising star Park Gyu-young from the Netflix series Sweet Home as well as The Devil Judge and Dali and the Cocky Prince plays Seo A-ri, who becomes a celebrity overnight with her bold moves that set her apart from all the other influencers. Kang Min-hyuk plays Han Jun-kyoung, the CEO of Korea’s leading cosmetic brand, while Lee Chung-ah plays Yoon Si-hyeon, who has everything from elegance, class, and a reputable background. Through the story of A-ri, who threw herself into the life of a celebrity where the number of followers equals her competitive edge and the whirlwind of events that she brings those around her into, Celebrity will have viewers sending their “likes” for the series non-stop.

Queenmaker - Q2

Queenmaker follows the story of Hwang Do-hee, a PR genius who used to oversee the Corporate Strategy Team in Eunsung Group. Do-hee dives into an election campaign for human rights lawyer Oh Kyung-sook, nicknamed Ms. Rhino for having survived countless ups and downs, to get her elected as the mayor of Seoul. Kim Hee-ae plays PR genius Hwang Do-hee, while Moon So-ri transforms herself into human rights lawyer Oh Kyung-sook.

Written by Moon Ji-young and directed by Oh Jin-seok, the series also stars Ryu Soo-young, Seo Yi-sook

Black Knight

Set in 2071, when people depend on respirator masks to breathe due to extreme air pollution, Black Knight follows the legendary deliveryman “5-8” with extraordinary battle skills, as he encounters refugee Sa-wol, who dreams of following in his footsteps, since becoming a deliveryman is the only hope for refugees in this world. Based on a popular webtoon, the series depicts a world where only one per cent of the human race has survived and strict social stratification has been established in the deserted lands of the Korean Peninsula, where deliverymen play critical roles in society that have stopped functioning properly.

Actor Kim Woo-bin plays 5-8, a legendary deliveryman who is unmatched by anyone, while Song Seung-heon plays Ryu Seok, the sole heir to Chun-myung Group, which controls the world by capitalizing on oxygen. Sa-wol, a refugee boy who aspires to become a deliveryman himself and looks up to 5-8, is played by Kang You-seok. The series is directed by Cho Ui-seok, famed for his works like Master, Cold Eyes, and The World of Silence.

A Time Called You - Q3

A Time Called You is a time-slip romance where Jun-hee, missing her boyfriend who passed away a year ago, goes back in time to 1998 to meet Si-heon, who looks identical to her boyfriend. The series made headlines instantly after its announcement as the remake of Someday or One Day, a classic Taiwanese romance. Having starred in Business Proposal, Still 17, and Dr. Romantic 2, Ahn Hyo-seop plays the double role of Jun-hee’s boyfriend Gu Yeon-jun and his look-alike Nam Si-heon from 1998. Jeon Yeo-been of the Netflix series Glitch and the Netflix film Night in Paradise as well as series such as Vincenzo returns as Han Jun-hee and Kwon Min-ju. Jeon Yeo-been plays two characters that look the same but have completely opposite personalities, delivering delicate performances. Kang Hoon, a rising star from The Red Sleeve and Little Women, plays Jung In-gyu, who struggles between friendship and love after finding out that his long-time crush Min-ju likes his best friend Si-heon, depicting the young, pure love of an 18-year-old boy.

Song of the Bandits - Q3

An action-adventure set in the tumultuous period of Japanese colonial rule over Korea about a group of people who, for various reasons, end up in the lawless land of Gando and become united in protecting Joseon for the Korean people. Anticipation runs high for the intense drama that will unfold as different groups with their respective motives — including Japanese troops, the Korean Independence Army, hitmen, bandits, and Joseon migrants — face one another in the anarchic land of Gando during the 1920s. Writer Han Jung-hoon and director Hwang Jun-hyuk team up again for Song of the Bandits after having delivered spectacular, exhilarating action and drama with their previous projects, including Bad Guys: Vile City and Squad 38.

D.P. Season 2 - Q3

D.P. follows Jun-ho and Ho-yeol of the Deserter Pursuit unit in the Korean military as they encounter the realities unknown to them until they chase after the deserters with various backstories. The first season of D.P. was highly acclaimed for its social commentary and resonated with many audiences.

The highly anticipated season 2 of D.P. brings together yet again director Han Jun-hee and the same main cast members from the first season, including Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, and Son Suk-ku.

Mask Girl - Q3

Mask Girl is a story about Kim Mo-mi, an ordinary office worker by day who is insecure about her appearance and a live-streamer by night who covers up her face with a mask, as she becomes embroiled in an unforeseen incident and undergoes a dramatic turn of events. The original webtoon of the same title that the series is based on was beloved by many readers for its unpredictable twists, biting messages about lookism, and the effortless cross between thriller and black comedy.

Actors Go Hyun-jung and Nana play the character Kim Mo-mi on different timelines while Ahn Jae-hong plays Kim Mo-mi’s colleague Ju Oh-nam, who has a crush on her, and Yeom Hye-ran plays Ju Oh-nam’s mother. Director Kim Yong-hoon, who drew the attention of the world with his feature debut Beasts Clawing at Straws, directs the series to deliver refreshing plot developments and a shocking story.

Gyeongseong Creature - Q4

A creature thriller set in the spring of 1945 — one of the darkest times in Korean history — about two young people struggling to survive as they face a monster born out of human greed. Korea’s top talents Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee team up for the first time through this series.

Park Seo-jun of Itaewon Class and What is Wrong with Secretary Kim returns as Jang Tae-sang, the wealthiest man in Seoul and owner of the Golden Treasure Pawnshop. Han So-hee who has established a strong presence through Netflix series Nevertheless and My Name, transforms herself into Yoon Chae-ok, a sleuth infamous for her ability to track down anyone, even the dead. Writer Kang Eun K of Dr. Romantic & Director Chung Dong-yoon of Hot Stove League will spearhead this mega production.

Sweet Home Season 2 - Q4

Song Kang, Lee Jin-uk, Lee Si-young, Ko Min-si, and Park Gyu-young — the residents of Green Home who, in the previous season, delivered overwhelming tension as they risked their lives through bloody battles against their neighbours-turned-monsters — return again in season 2 to offer thrills and tension of a whole new different kind.

Joining the cast in the new season are actors Yoo Oh-seon, Oh Jung-se, Kim Mu-yeol, and Jin-young, portraying the various dimensions of human nature and desires as they find themselves at a crossroads for survival. Having opened new horizons for K-content with its diverse creatures designed and built with a global dream team, Sweet Home Season 2 is ready to mesmerize audiences around the world once again with its expanded world and story.

Doona! - Q4

Doona! portrays the romance between Won-joon, an ordinary university student, and Doona, a former K-pop idol, as they cross paths in a shared house for students. The series is based on a webtoon beloved for the heart-pounding romance with a housemate who is a former K-pop idol and the nuanced depiction of emotions that bring the story to life.

The series, starring Suzy and Yang Se-jong, is directed by Lee Jung-hyo, who directed Crash Landing on You and Romance is a Bonus Book. After the sensation of Crash Landing on You, Director Lee Jung-hyo is now ready to present a beautiful, budding romance between those in their early 20s.

Daily Dose of Sunshine - Q4

Daily Dose of Sunshine explores the world inside a psychiatric ward and the stories of people in it, as encountered by Da-eun, who has just become a nurse in the mental health department of a hospital. Director Lee JQ, creator of the K-zombie sensation All of Us Are Dead, which is the 4th most popular Netflix TV series (non-English) of all time, partnered with Netflix once again in this moving human drama.

Actor Park Bo-young from TV series such as Doom at Your Service, Strong Girl Bong-soon, and Oh My Ghost returns as Jung Da-eun, who experiences personal and professional growth, unfazed by her struggles at work after being transferred from internal medicine to the mental health department and caring deeply about her patients. Yeon Woo-jin from Thirty-Nine, Marriage, Not Dating, and the Matchmaker plays the quirky proctologist Dong Go-yun, while Jang Dong-yoon, who has been broadening his spectrum as an actor through his performances in Search, The Tale of Nokdu, Mr. Sunshine, and School 2017 will play Song Yu-chan, Da-eun’s close friend who always bickers with her.

Goodbye Earth - Q4

Goodbye Earth depicts the planet in chaos, with 200 days left before an asteroid destroys it, and the stories of those living their remaining days on Earth. Ahn Eun-jin, one of the most in-demand actors in Korea who was in Hospital Playlist, plays Jin Se-kyung. Se-kyung was once a home economics teacher in middle school, but volunteers at the juvenile department of the Woongcheon municipal office after the news about the asteroid breaks, struggling in silence to protect the children.

Yoo Ah-in, who mesmerized audiences around the world with his performance in Netflix series Hellbound returns as Ha Yoon-sang. A long-time lover of Se-kyung and a researcher at a bio-engineering research institute, Yoon-sang leaves the safety of the U.S. behind without hesitation and returns to Korea, a crisis zone, in order to stay by Se-kyoung’s side. Director Kim Jin-min of Extracurricular and My Name teams up with writer Jeong Seong-joo of Secret Affair. How the individual characters will spend the last 200 days on the planet based on their respective beliefs, and what kind of choices they will make are already intriguing audiences anticipating its release.

Behind your Touch (WT)

Ye-boon, who has always dreamed of becoming a vet in the small town of Mujin in Chungjeong-do, is instead stuck doing the nitty-gritty work to make ends meet, like delivering calves and vaccinating halibuts. Then one day, she was given psychometric powers during one of her visits to a cow farm. She encounters the passionate detective Jang-yeol, who mistakes her for a pervert and attempts to tackle her. Subsequently, Jang-yeol relies on Ye-boon and her powers to solve his cases, from petty crimes to serial murder. The two grow closer as they solve each case, one by one.

Crash Course in Romance

A romantic comedy between a hotshot instructor Chi-yeol, who works at the Daechi District known as the education hotspot in Korea, and an ex-handball national team athlete Haeng-sun, who now runs a side dish store near him. Haeng-sun belatedly enters the private education field for a rigorous college entrance exam for her nephew and unexpectedly gets involved with Chi-yeol. Soon they find their bittersweet romance to become scandalous due to the fame of Chi-yeol.

The Good Bad Mother

A single mom who has been widowed at a young age, Young-soon runs a pig farm, and raises her son Kang-ho by herself. She becomes a “bad mother” – hard on her son because she doesn’t want him to grow up penniless nor powerless. Thanks to her discipline, Kang-ho grows up to be a prominent prosecutor, but loses his memory due to an unfortunate accident and becomes a 7-year-old again. Young-soon decides to become a “bad mother” again for Kang-ho in this comforting and touching comedy series that tracks the journey of recovery between mother and son.

King the Land

Graceful, charismatic, intelligent, and chic, the heir of King Group Gu-won has everything but memories of his mother. In an attempt to recover his memory, he returns to King Hotel. Known as King Hotel’s queen of smiles and hospitality, Cheon Sa-rang worked her way up from the front desk to now work at the glamorous “King the Land” space, where she meets Gu-won. Actor Lee Jun Ho plays Gu-won, and actress Lim Yoon A plays Cheon Sa-rang.

Destined with You

Big-time lawyer Shin-yu has to secure the temple located at the skirts of Onju Mountain because of a curse that’s been in his family for 350 years. Then one day, a YouTuber who trespasses the temple dies of an accident, and Hong-jo, a passionate civil servant of Onju City appears before Shin-yu to demolish the temple. “The long-standing curse will end. The owner of the wooden box appeared…” Eun-wol, the shaman who has guarded the temple for over 60 years, gives permission for the demolition to Hong-jo, and the wooden box that was hidden deep inside the temple lands in Hong-jo’s hands. There is a forbidden document inside the wooden box, which gives Shin-yu hope that the spells can free him from the curse by Hong-jo. He takes on the job as lawyer for Onju City to stay close to Hong-jo. This series portrays the force majeure romance between Hong-jo, who happens upon the document that was bound for over three centuries, and Shin-yu, who is the scapegoat of the document.

See You In My 19th Life

Based on the webtoon of the same name, See You In My 19th Life is a spirited love story that comes back to life between Ban Ji-eum, who has the extraordinary ability to remember her past lives, and Moon Seo-ha, whom she is destined to meet. Ban Ji-eum has no attachments to her previous lives, but when she loses Moon Seo-ha to an accident after meeting him in her 18th life, she begins her 19th life to reconnect with him.

