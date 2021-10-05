Jyotika: ‘Udanpirappe is special, as it shows the strength of a woman’s silence’

05 October 2021 13:48 IST

The film, that also stars Sasikumar and Samuthirakani, will be a village family drama that explores the relationship between two siblings

Udanpirappe, starring Jyotika, Sasikumar and Samuthirakani, will be a village family drama that explores the relationship between two siblings, Vairavan (Sasikumar) and Mathangi (Jyotika).

While Vairavan thinks justice has to be wrested, Mathangi’s husband Sargunam (Samuthirakani) rests his belief in law. Their ideological differences fissure the family. The story, set in Pudukkottai, revolves around this drama, even as it talks about other social issues.

The film, written and directed by Era Saravanan, is set to premiere in Tamil and Telugu (as Raktha Sambandham) on Amazon Prime Video on October 14. It also features Soori, Kalaiyarasan among others.

Udanpirappe is produced by Jyotika and her husband Suriya. It is co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, has cinematography by Velraj, is edited by Antony L Rueben and music composed by D Imman.

Udanpirappe is Jyotika’s 50th film. The actor debuted in the Hindi film, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, directed by Priyadarshan. She made a cameo in SJ Suryah’s Vaali, starring Ajith Kumar, before starring in Vasanth’s Poovellam Kettuppar in which she acted with Suriya. She went on to act in several blockbusters such as Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, Kaakha Kaakha and Chandramukhi to mention a few. Priyadarshan and Vasanth also congratulated her during the event.

At the online trailer launch of the film on October 4, Jyotika thanked her directors for giving her the roles she has played in her two-decade career. The actor took a hiatus in the mid-2000s after her marriage to Suriya before resuming in 2015. After her comeback, she has mostly starred in female-centric films. “I chose to portray dignified women on screen in my second innings. The character I play in Udanpirappe is special because it shows the strength of a woman’s silence,” she said during the launch.

The director, Era Saravanan, said the film will talk about the importance of families and might help repair broken relationships.