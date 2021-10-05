Movies

Jyotika: ‘Udanpirappe is special, as it shows the strength of a woman’s silence’

Jyotika in ‘Udanpirappe’   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Udanpirappe, starring Jyotika, Sasikumar and Samuthirakani, will be a village family drama that explores the relationship between two siblings, Vairavan (Sasikumar) and Mathangi (Jyotika).

While Vairavan thinks justice has to be wrested, Mathangi’s husband Sargunam (Samuthirakani) rests his belief in law. Their ideological differences fissure the family. The story, set in Pudukkottai, revolves around this drama, even as it talks about other social issues.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The film, written and directed by Era Saravanan, is set to premiere in Tamil and Telugu (as Raktha Sambandham) on Amazon Prime Video on October 14. It also features Soori, Kalaiyarasan among others.

Udanpirappe is produced by Jyotika and her husband Suriya. It is co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, has cinematography by Velraj, is edited by Antony L Rueben and music composed by D Imman.

Udanpirappe is Jyotika’s 50th film. The actor debuted in the Hindi film, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, directed by Priyadarshan. She made a cameo in SJ Suryah’s Vaali, starring Ajith Kumar, before starring in Vasanth’s Poovellam Kettuppar in which she acted with Suriya. She went on to act in several blockbusters such as Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, Kaakha Kaakha and Chandramukhi to mention a few. Priyadarshan and Vasanth also congratulated her during the event.

 

At the online trailer launch of the film on October 4, Jyotika thanked her directors for giving her the roles she has played in her two-decade career. The actor took a hiatus in the mid-2000s after her marriage to Suriya before resuming in 2015. After her comeback, she has mostly starred in female-centric films. “I chose to portray dignified women on screen in my second innings. The character I play in Udanpirappe is special because it shows the strength of a woman’s silence,” she said during the launch.

The director, Era Saravanan, said the film will talk about the importance of families and might help repair broken relationships.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

‘tick, tick...BOOM!’ trailer: There’s not enough time

Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani’s ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ to release November 5 on Netflix

‘Annaatthe Annaatthe’ song released: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s swansong for Rajinikanth

Jithin Muhammed’s short film ‘Badar’ discusses the impact of lockdown on children’s mental health

‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 5: Here is the full list of contestants

'Spyware,' a short film on cyberworld dangers, bags global recognition

Samantha, Naga Chaitanya announce that they are separated

New on Disney+ Hotstar in October: ‘Succession’ Season 3, RL Stine’s ‘Just Beyond’ and more

‘Maanaadu’ trailer: STR’s time-loop mystery promises thrills and spills

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ to release theatrically on December 17

‘Break Point’ review: A reminder of the Paes-Bhupathi magic on court

‘Lift’ movie review: Kavin stars in a diluted horror film that tries to say too many things

‘Rudra Thandavam’ movie review: A dangerous piece of work to ‘erase’ caste from caste-based violence

Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’ to premiere November 2 on Amazon Prime Video

‘Republic’ movie review: A silver lining wouldn’t hurt

Rege-Jean Page to lead Netflix heist film from Noah Hawley and Russo Brothers

‘Squid Game’ review: Netflix’s gloriously gory binge-ride from hell

Nik Dodani on switching creative gears for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Suniel Shetty to make web-series debut with noir action series, Rajesh M Selva to direct

Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle lawsuit over ‘Black Widow’

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2021 1:51:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/jyotika-udanpirappe-is-special-as-it-shows-the-strength-of-a-womans-silence/article36835986.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY