ADVERTISEMENT

Jyotika joins Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan in Vikas Bahl's next

May 15, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

The South star is making a comeback to Hindi films 25 years after ‘Doli Saja Ke Rakhna’

PTI

Jyotika

South star Jyotika is set to make a comeback to Hindi films after 25 years with Ajay Devgn's upcoming supernatural thriller, the makers announced Monday.

The yet-untitled movie will be produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.

Also read | Jyotika: On films, family and her synergy with Suriya

Jyotika, considered to be one of the most prolific performers in Tamil cinema, is known for movies such as Kaakha Kaakha, Kushi, Chandramukhi, and Jai Bhim. Her last Hindi film is Priyadarshan-directed Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1997), which also marked her debut in Bollywood.

The upcoming feature film marks the first collaboration between the South actor and Devgn. Actor R Madhavan is also part of this movie.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘SRI’: Rajkummar Rao’s biopic on Srikanth Bolla to hit screens on September 15

According to a press release issued by the makers, the movie is currently in the pre-production and filming will start next month. It will be shot across various locations in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

Jyotika will also be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Sri, a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US