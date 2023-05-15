HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jyotika joins Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan in Vikas Bahl's next

The South star is making a comeback to Hindi films 25 years after ‘Doli Saja Ke Rakhna’

May 15, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

PTI
MP

MP | Photo Credit: GRJGM

South star Jyotika is set to make a comeback to Hindi films after 25 years with Ajay Devgn's upcoming supernatural thriller, the makers announced Monday.

ALSO READ
Jyotika: On films, family and her synergy with Suriya

The yet-untitled movie will be produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.

Jyotika, considered to be one of the most prolific performers in Tamil cinema, is known for movies such as Kaakha Kaakha, Kushi, Chandramukhi, and Jai Bhim. Her last Hindi film is Priyadarshan-directed Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1997), which also marked her debut in Bollywood.

The upcoming feature film marks the first collaboration between the South actor and Devgn. Actor R Madhavan is also part of this movie.

ALSO READ
‘SRI’: Rajkummar Rao’s biopic on Srikanth Bolla to hit screens on September 15

According to a press release issued by the makers, the movie is currently in the pre-production and filming will start next month. It will be shot across various locations in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

Jyotika will also be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Sri, a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.