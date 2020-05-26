Jyotika: ‘Every time I saw an unintelligent woman shown on screen, it raised a lot of questions in my mind’

This Friday is a historic one for Tamil cinema. And for Jyotika.

It is the day that her Ponmagal Vandhal releases on Amazon Prime Video, making it probably the first mainstream Indian film to premiere on an OTT platform instead of theatres.

The actor believes that the legal drama, set in Udhagamandalam, will find global resonance thanks to its release on such a platform.

“This is the first time a world premiere is happening for an Indian film,” she announces, during a virtual press conference, “Everything looks positive. I feel that these platforms are a big boon and blessing for women-oriented and small films. Here, any film made with a soul gets its rightful due.”

That might not have been the plan when she and debutant director JJ Fredrick first sat down to finalise the script of this project. But given the times we live in, it is a decision that they have taken with conviction. “Frankly, I don’t see a film like ours hitting the theatres in the next year-and-a-half. While the cinema hall is an emotion for us and watching films there is an unmatchable experience, given the current COVID-19 situation, it is only fair that producers get the opportunity to get small films out,” she states.

She is talking numbers when she says this. The trailer of the film, released five days ago, has clocked 13 million views on YouTube alone, thrice the number of the views that the trailers of her previous films (Jackpot and Thambi) have got.

The Radikaa reference If you happen to look into Jyotika’s phone gallery, you would find a lot of photos of her children... and of actor Radikaa Sarathkumar. Jyotika is a big fan of Radikaa, and takes her looks from various films as “reference” for many roles. “She is someone who has played a variety of roles. I look up to her. When she recently had words of praise for me, I was elated. I feel it is the biggest compliment I can get.”

She describes it as a “sensation”. “None of my previous films has gotten this kind of reach,” she states. Most comments are positive about this direct OTT release, while some commend the social message behind the film. “We have underlined issues with respect to child abduction and rape, which are major problems in society today. But it’s not like a documentary... there is an underlying storyline with elements of a thriller,” says Jyotika.

Laws of the game

The actor says that the toughest part of Ponmagal Vandhal was playing a lawyer with a lot of ‘talking in court’ sequences. And when she was up against another lawyer played by R Parthiban, an established actor well known for his gift of the gab, it got all the more challenging. “I wonder how it is so easy for that generation of actors to take on heavy scenes. He (Parthiban) just comes and improvises.” It helped that she knew most of the dialogues by heart. “Since I am still not too fluent in Tamil, I got the script two months before the shoot. A lot of mugging up happened,” she smiles.

In her second innings, Jyotika’s choice of films have largely been driven by the subject’s social messaging. She does not shy away from admitting that. “I do have a soft spot for those subjects,” she says, “As actors, we have to be more socially responsible, especially in today’s times.”

Most of her recent films, from her comeback vehicle 36 Vayadhinile to Raatchasi, have held a mirror up to issues plaguing society, and women in particular. “I want my children to be proud about every project I take up. I want to be an example for them,” she says.

Though her comeback was in 2015 after a break of six years, the seeds of change were sowed in her, even before that. “I remember a phase when we did not see any female-centric films. Every time I went to the theatre and saw an unintelligent woman being shown on screen, it raised a lot of questions in my mind,” she recalls.

Setting an example

The answer to those questions was portrayed on screen when 36 Vayadhinile, a tale about an ordinary housewife, released. The timing was crucial: Tamil cinema was waking up to heroine-centric subjects, which were gradually doing well at the box office.

“There has been a lot of change in the last five to seven years,” she says, “Many women-centric films have hit screens. In the South, 90% of women-centric subjects have done well in their own small way, as opposed to the 50% success rate of male-centric films. That’s an encouraging sign.”