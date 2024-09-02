GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Justin Baldoni pens note for domestic violence survivors amid ‘It Ends With Us’ controversy

Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel of the same name, the film tells the story of an abusive relationship involving Baldoni’s character, Ryle Kincaid, and Lily Bloom, played by Blake Lively

Published - September 02, 2024 04:19 pm IST

PTI
Justin Baldoni, left, and Blake Lively in a scene from ‘It Ends With Us’

Justin Baldoni, left, and Blake Lively in a scene from ‘It Ends With Us’ | Photo Credit: Nicole Rivelli

It Ends With Us director and actor Justin Baldoni has shared a heartfelt note to show support for the survivors of domestic violence, almost a month after the release of the film which received backlash for romanticising abuse.

Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel of the same name, the film tells the story of an abusive relationship involving Baldoni’s character, Ryle Kincaid, and Lily Bloom, played by Blake Lively. It Ends With Us, released on August 9 in US theatres, was a box office success despite receiving criticism for how it was marketed given the subject matter.

Baldoni posted a message on Instagram in collaboration with Survivor Love Letter, an organisation that shares letters addressed to survivors of abuse.

Blake Lively: Turning ‘It Ends With Us’ into a film was a great responsibility, but also an opportunity

"Dear Survivor, You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days. In the tapestry of your life, each thread tells a story of endurance, strength and hope. Every step forward you take, no matter how small, is a declaration of your unyielding spirit and an inspiration to others.

"You may not always see the impact you have, but your journey encourages and motivates, lighting the path for those of us still searching for the light. While I can never fully understand your pain and all you have endured, I want you to know that you are never alone in this fight," the 40-year-old wrote.

The actor-director said while he cannot completely comprehend a survivor's pain, they will always have support from him.

Justin Baldoni hires PR expert amid alleged ‘It Ends With Us’ controversy

“We are with you. You are not just surviving; you are thriving, and in your thriving, you inspire us all. May your journey forward be filled with moments of profound peace. And may you remember that as you fight for joy…you are liberating us all.” Baldoni signed his letter with, “Sending you gratitude, strength, and love,” and included a purple heart, the colour that represents Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.