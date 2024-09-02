Justin Baldoni pens note for domestic violence survivors amid ‘It Ends With Us’ controversy

It Ends With Us director and actor Justin Baldoni has shared a heartfelt note to show support for the survivors of domestic violence, almost a month after the release of the film which received backlash for romanticising abuse.

Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel of the same name, the film tells the story of an abusive relationship involving Baldoni’s character, Ryle Kincaid, and Lily Bloom, played by Blake Lively. It Ends With Us, released on August 9 in US theatres, was a box office success despite receiving criticism for how it was marketed given the subject matter.

Baldoni posted a message on Instagram in collaboration with Survivor Love Letter, an organisation that shares letters addressed to survivors of abuse.

"Dear Survivor, You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days. In the tapestry of your life, each thread tells a story of endurance, strength and hope. Every step forward you take, no matter how small, is a declaration of your unyielding spirit and an inspiration to others.

"You may not always see the impact you have, but your journey encourages and motivates, lighting the path for those of us still searching for the light. While I can never fully understand your pain and all you have endured, I want you to know that you are never alone in this fight," the 40-year-old wrote.

The actor-director said while he cannot completely comprehend a survivor's pain, they will always have support from him.

“We are with you. You are not just surviving; you are thriving, and in your thriving, you inspire us all. May your journey forward be filled with moments of profound peace. And may you remember that as you fight for joy…you are liberating us all.” Baldoni signed his letter with, “Sending you gratitude, strength, and love,” and included a purple heart, the colour that represents Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.