Justin Baldoni hires PR expert amid alleged ‘It Ends With Us’ controversy

Justin Baldoni has enlisted the services of crisis PR veteran Melissa Nathan as he navigates the release of It Ends With Us, the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. Nathan’s appointment comes in response to swirling speculation about alleged tensions between Baldoni and key figures associated with the film, according The Hollywood Reporter.

Recent buzz on social media platforms, particularly TikTok, has highlighted concerns about Baldoni’s relationship with the film’s cast and crew. Observers noted his absence from joint promotional events and the conspicuous lack of group photos with co-star and producer Blake Lively at the film’s New York premiere on August 6. Furthermore, fans have pointed out that Baldoni is not followed by Lively, Hoover, or other cast members on Instagram, despite him following them.

Nathan, who recently launched The Agency Group, brings extensive experience from her previous role at Hiltzik Strategies, where she managed high-profile clients such as Johnny Depp during the Amber Heard trial. Her firm, based in New York, specializes in crisis management, reputation management, and personal publicity, aiming to bolster Baldoni’s image amid the ongoing controversy.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that tensions between Baldoni and Lively may have surfaced during the post-production phase of It Ends With Us. It is reported that Lively sought a separate cut of the film from editor Shane Reid, known for his work on Deadpool and Wolverine. The final cut of the film was edited by Oona Flaherty and Robb Sullivan, though it remains unclear how much of Reid’s version was incorporated.

Despite the swirling rumors, Baldoni has publicly praised Lively’s creative contributions to the project, emphasizing her role in shaping the film, which focuses on domestic violence. It Ends With Us, produced by Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios, has exceeded expectations, earning $50 million domestically and $80 million globally against a $25 million budget.

