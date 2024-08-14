GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Justin Baldoni hires PR expert amid alleged ‘It Ends With Us’ controversy

PR veteran Melissa Nathan previously managed high-profile clients such as Johnny Depp during the Amber Heard trial

Published - August 14, 2024 03:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Justin Baldoni attends the ‘It Ends With Us’ premiere in New York City

Justin Baldoni attends the ‘It Ends With Us’ premiere in New York City | Photo Credit: CAITLIN OCHS

Justin Baldoni has enlisted the services of crisis PR veteran Melissa Nathan as he navigates the release of It Ends With Us, the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. Nathan’s appointment comes in response to swirling speculation about alleged tensions between Baldoni and key figures associated with the film, according The Hollywood Reporter.

‘It Ends With Us’ movie review: Blake Lively-led romantic drama does not fire on all cylinders

Recent buzz on social media platforms, particularly TikTok, has highlighted concerns about Baldoni’s relationship with the film’s cast and crew. Observers noted his absence from joint promotional events and the conspicuous lack of group photos with co-star and producer Blake Lively at the film’s New York premiere on August 6. Furthermore, fans have pointed out that Baldoni is not followed by Lively, Hoover, or other cast members on Instagram, despite him following them.

Nathan, who recently launched The Agency Group, brings extensive experience from her previous role at Hiltzik Strategies, where she managed high-profile clients such as Johnny Depp during the Amber Heard trial. Her firm, based in New York, specializes in crisis management, reputation management, and personal publicity, aiming to bolster Baldoni’s image amid the ongoing controversy.

Blake Lively: Turning ‘It Ends With Us’ into a film was a great responsibility, but also an opportunity

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that tensions between Baldoni and Lively may have surfaced during the post-production phase of It Ends With Us. It is reported that Lively sought a separate cut of the film from editor Shane Reid, known for his work on Deadpool and Wolverine. The final cut of the film was edited by Oona Flaherty and Robb Sullivan, though it remains unclear how much of Reid’s version was incorporated.

Despite the swirling rumors, Baldoni has publicly praised Lively’s creative contributions to the project, emphasizing her role in shaping the film, which focuses on domestic violence. It Ends With Us, produced by Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios, has exceeded expectations, earning $50 million domestically and $80 million globally against a $25 million budget.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ movie review: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s bromance works on every level

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / celebrity

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.