ADVERTISEMENT

‘Juror #2’ trailer: Nicholas Hoult has a dark secret in Clint Eastwood’s final film as director

Published - October 02, 2024 12:33 pm IST

Nicholas Hoult leads this courtroom drama, which also stars Toni Collette, JK Simmons, Chris Messina and Gabriel Basso

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Juror #2’  | Photo Credit: @WarnerBrosPictures/YouTube

Veteran actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood is back for what’s speculated to be his final film. The trailer of his upcoming courtroom drama thriller film Juror #2has been released by the makers.

ADVERTISEMENT

J.K. Simmons joins the cast of Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror No. 2’

The film stars Nicholas Hoult in the lead with the rest of the cast list featuring Toni Collette, JK Simmons, Chris Messina, Gabriel Basso, Zoey Deutch, Cedric Yarbrough, Leslie Bibb, Amy Aquino, Adrienne C Moore and Kiefer Sutherland.

According to a statement, “Nicholas Hoult plays a family man Justin Kemp who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the accused killer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Abrams has penned the screenplay for the film which is produced by Eastwood along with Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena. The crew list of Juror #2 consists of cinematographer Yves Bélanger, Oscar-winning editor Joel Cox and editor David Cox, and music composer Mark Mancina.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Zoey Deutch joins Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’

Juror #2 will release in North America on November 1 followed by international release from October 30.

Watch the trailer here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US