GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Juror #2’ trailer: Nicholas Hoult has a dark secret in Clint Eastwood’s final film as director

Nicholas Hoult leads this courtroom drama, which also stars Toni Collette, JK Simmons, Chris Messina and Gabriel Basso

Published - October 02, 2024 12:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Juror #2’ 

A still from ‘Juror #2’  | Photo Credit: @WarnerBrosPictures/YouTube

Veteran actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood is back for what’s speculated to be his final film. The trailer of his upcoming courtroom drama thriller film Juror #2has been released by the makers.

J.K. Simmons joins the cast of Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror No. 2’

The film stars Nicholas Hoult in the lead with the rest of the cast list featuring Toni Collette, JK Simmons, Chris Messina, Gabriel Basso, Zoey Deutch, Cedric Yarbrough, Leslie Bibb, Amy Aquino, Adrienne C Moore and Kiefer Sutherland.

According to a statement, “Nicholas Hoult plays a family man Justin Kemp who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the accused killer.”

Jonathan Abrams has penned the screenplay for the film which is produced by Eastwood along with Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena. The crew list of Juror #2 consists of cinematographer Yves Bélanger, Oscar-winning editor Joel Cox and editor David Cox, and music composer Mark Mancina.

Zoey Deutch joins Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’

Juror #2 will release in North America on November 1 followed by international release from October 30.

Watch the trailer here:

Published - October 02, 2024 12:33 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.