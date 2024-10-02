‘Juror #2’ trailer: Nicholas Hoult has a dark secret in Clint Eastwood’s final film as director

Veteran actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood is back for what’s speculated to be his final film. The trailer of his upcoming courtroom drama thriller film Juror #2has been released by the makers.

The film stars Nicholas Hoult in the lead with the rest of the cast list featuring Toni Collette, JK Simmons, Chris Messina, Gabriel Basso, Zoey Deutch, Cedric Yarbrough, Leslie Bibb, Amy Aquino, Adrienne C Moore and Kiefer Sutherland.

According to a statement, “Nicholas Hoult plays a family man Justin Kemp who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the accused killer.”

Jonathan Abrams has penned the screenplay for the film which is produced by Eastwood along with Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena. The crew list of Juror #2 consists of cinematographer Yves Bélanger, Oscar-winning editor Joel Cox and editor David Cox, and music composer Mark Mancina.

Juror #2 will release in North America on November 1 followed by international release from October 30.

Watch the trailer here: