Jurnee Smollett joins Taron Egerton in upcoming Apple TV+ crime series, ‘Firebug’

March 14, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

Apple TV+ continues to bolster its lineup of talent as Jurnee Smollett joins the cast of the highly anticipated crime-drama series Firebug, opposite Taron Egerton.

Following her Emmy-nominated performance in Lovecraft Country, Smollett will play Michelle - a troubled detective and rising star in her department. Teaming up with Egerton’s enigmatic arson investigator, the duo will delve into the murky world, chasing serial arsonists in the Pacific Northwest.

Developed and executive produced by Dennis Lehane, writer of acclaimed works like Mystic River, Firebug is inspired by some of the events presented in truth.media’s acclaimed “Firebug” podcast, which was hosted by the Oscar and Emmy-winning Antholis, who executive produces for Crime Story Media, LLC; Emmy Award winner Marc Smerling serves as executive producer for Truth Podcasting Corp.

The new series marks the latest collaboration for Egerton, Lehane, Plepler, Antholis and Thomas following Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning limited series, Black Bird, also starring Egerton. Egerton also starred in the 2023’s Apple Original film, Tetris.