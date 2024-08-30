‘Jurassic World’ sequel titled ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ debuts first look with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali

The highly anticipated Jurassic World sequel from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment has officially been titled Jurassic World Rebirth, with the studio unveiling the first-look photos on Thursday morning. The film, slated for a wide release on July 2, 2025, looks to continue the franchise’s legacy with an all-new adventure set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jurassic World Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali in leading roles. The plot follows an elite team on a daring mission to secure DNA samples from the three most massive dinosaurs left on Earth. With the planet’s ecology now largely hostile to these prehistoric creatures, the surviving dinosaurs are confined to remote equatorial regions. These regions, with climates similar to their ancient habitats, are home to the three colossal creatures that hold the key to a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.

Johansson takes on the role of Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert tasked with leading the mission. Her team’s journey takes an unexpected turn when they encounter a shipwrecked family, whose boating trip has been disrupted by aggressive aquatic dinosaurs. Stranded on a mysterious island, they uncover a shocking secret that has been hidden for decades.

Bailey portrays Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist with deep knowledge of the creatures they seek, while Ali plays Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s trusted team leader. The film also features Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, a Big Pharma representative, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado, the father of the stranded family.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), the film is based on a script by Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp, drawing from characters created by Michael Crichton. Longtime franchise producers Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are onboard, with Steven Spielberg among the executive producers. Jurassic World Rebirth continues the blockbuster tradition of the Jurassic franchise, following a trilogy that each grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.