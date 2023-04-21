ADVERTISEMENT

Juno Temple in talks for Tom Hardy's 'Venom 3'

April 21, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST

Kelly Marcel will direct ‘Venom 3’ from a story by herself and Tom Hardy

PTI

Juno Temple | Photo Credit: Lia Toby

Ted Lasso star Juno Temple is in negotiations to join the cast of Tom Hardy-led Venom 3. According to entertainment news portal The Hollywood Reporter, the actor may essay the role of an "existing Marvel character".

Hardy will reprise his role of journalist Eddie Brock aka anti-hero Venom, which he played in the franchise's first two movies -- Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The new movie will mark the directorial debut of Kelly Marcel, who has been involved with the superhero film series since 2018's Venom. She was credited as one of the writers of the movie.

Marcel will direct Venom 3 from a story by herself and Hardy. The two will also produce the project along with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.

Venom franchise is based on the Marvel Comics character, who is one of Spider-Man’s most recognisable antagonists.

Temple is best known for starring in movies such as Atonement, The Three Musketeers, The Dark Knight Rises and Maleficent. She currently stars as Keeley Jones in the third season of Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso.

