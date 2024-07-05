GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Junji Ito’s iconic horror manga ‘Uzumaki’ to finally recieve anime adaptation later this year

Co-produced by Adult Swim and anime studio Production I.G, the anime had previously faced multiple delays in production

Published - July 05, 2024 12:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FIrst look at ‘Uzumaki’

FIrst look at ‘Uzumaki’ | Photo Credit: X/ @UzumakiAnime1

Fans of Junji Ito have long been eagerly anticipating the anime adaptation of his iconic horror manga, Uzumaki, and the wait is finally nearing its end. The much-anticipated series is set to premiere on Adult Swim later this year, as revealed by Ito in a recent interview with the Japan Times. The announcement brings a sigh of relief to many who feared the project would be indefinitely delayed.

Ito disclosed that the first episode of the four-part miniseries has been completed and meets his high standards. “I am very pleased with how the first episode turned out,” he remarked, setting high expectations for the remaining episodes.

Uzumaki, co-produced by Adult Swim and anime studio Production I.G, known for their work on Ghost in the Shell, has faced multiple delays. Originally slated for a 2020 release on Toonami, the project was postponed to 2021, then further delayed to October 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2022, another indefinite delay was announced, leaving fans uncertain about its future.

The official Twitter account for the anime addressed the delays, emphasizing the commitment to quality. “As much as we’d like to deliver this show to the public as soon as possible, we don’t want to compromise its quality by delivering a mediocre final product,” the statement read. “We remain fully committed to pursuing the completion of this work at the highest caliber.”

Uzumaki tells the chilling story of Kirie Goshima, a high school girl whose town becomes consumed by a mysterious spiral pattern. This sinister motif triggers an obsession among the townspeople, leading to increasingly horrifying events. The manga’s intricate designs and detailed line work have made it a beloved classic, and the anime aims to faithfully recreate this visual complexity.

