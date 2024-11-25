ADVERTISEMENT

Jung Woo-sung confirms fathering model Moon Ga-bi’s son

Published - November 25, 2024 02:09 pm IST

According to reports, Jung has already been involved in discussing postpartum care and financial arrangements

The Hindu Bureau

Jung Woo-sung and Moon Ga-bi | Photo Credit: Instagram/ @iamchocobi/ @tojws

South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung has officially confirmed that he is the father of model Moon Ga-bi’s newborn son. The 51-year-old actor’s admission comes shortly after Moon shared a Instagram post on November 22, saying, “As a mother now, I have mustered the courage to seek a bit of ordinary happiness.”

Jung’s revelation has reignited interest in his past remarks about marriage and fatherhood. In a 2022 interview on singer Sung Si-kyung’s YouTube channel, Jung admitted, “It’s not that I didn’t get married, but that I couldn’t. I missed the right timing.” He added, “I was the first actor to openly admit having a girlfriend. Is it wrong for actors or celebrities to have someone by their side because of their fame?”

Old clips of Jung discussing fatherhood on the MBC drama Golden Fishery have also resurfaced. Referencing the film Ddonggae, he shared, “Filming it contained emotional communication that I never experienced when I was young.” Jung expressed his desire to be an empathetic father, saying, “I want to be a father who sees his son as an equal person.”

Jung and Moon reportedly met at a gathering in 2022. While the two do not intend to marry, they have agreed to co-parent and provide a supportive environment for their son. According to reports, Jung has already been involved in discussing postpartum care and financial arrangements.

