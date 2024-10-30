ADVERTISEMENT

'Jumanji 3' gets holiday release date for 2026

Published - October 30, 2024 04:34 pm IST

The films are based on Chris Van Allsburg’s 1981 children’s book ‘Jumanji’, and the original 1995 film featuring Robin Williams

PTI

A still from ‘Jumanji’ | Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures has officially confirmed that Jumanji 3 is slated for release in theatres on December 11, 2026. The highly anticipated sequel will see the return of beloved stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, along with director Jake Kasdan, who helmed the previous instalments, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The production team for Jumanji 3 includes Johnson, Kasdan, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Matt Tolmach, and the film is set to be presented in IMAX and premium large formats.

The franchise began its modern resurgence with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which premiered in December 2017 and grossed over $950 million worldwide. Its sequel, released in 2019, also performed impressively at the box office, earning more than $801 million globally, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The films are based on Chris Van Allsburg's 1981 children's book Jumanji, and the original 1995 film featuring Robin Williams. Earlier this year, Gillan shared insights with The Hollywood Reporter about the challenges of aligning the cast's schedules for the new instalment. She stated, "I'm sure it's tricky to wrangle everyone's schedules, but I haven't heard anything about it other than the fact that we will be doing it at some point. So we're all so enthusiastic about it. We all love working on those films, and it's just a matter of when."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in a previous interview, Johnson expressed his eagerness for the project, saying he "cannot wait" to bring Jumanji 3 to life. He hinted that Kasdan is developing a unique concept for the film, which might serve as a fitting conclusion for this iteration of the franchise. "Jake has a very, very special cool idea that for Jumanji 3 , could be the finale," Johnson said, adding, "But in the spirit of that, it's really special. I'll just say that."

