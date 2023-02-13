ADVERTISEMENT

Juliette Binoche honoured at Spanish Goya film awards

February 13, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

‘As Bestas,’ which is Galician for ‘The Beasts’ and is a tense thriller, won nine accolades including for best film, director, actor and music

Reuters

French actress Juliette Binoche makes speech after receiving the International Goya Award during the ceremony for the 37th Goya Awards in Seville, Spain | Photo Credit: Jose Breton

The Spanish film academy's Goya Awards paid tribute on Saturday to the late Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura, while French actress Juliette Binoche picked up an international honorary award.

Saura, who died on Friday aged 91, had been due to receive the academy's honorary Goya Award at the annual ceremony.

It was awarded posthumously, and to applause his widow Eulalia Ramón read out Saura's own words, written before his death: "I am sorry I cannot be with you".

The filmaker was credited with leading the awakening of Spain's art cinema after decades of fascist dictatorship under Francisco Franco.

"As Bestas", which is Galician for "The Beasts" and is a tense thriller, won nine accolades including for best film, director, actor and music.

Spanish movie star Penelope Cruz was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "En Los Margenes", a film about housing problems. The category was won by Susi Sanchez for her role in "Lullaby".

