Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland in ‘Don’t Look Now’: Intimacy in grief

It’s one of the most famous sex scenes in a mainstream film of its time, graphic enough to raise the possibility of an X-rating, realistic enough to spark whispers that the participants — two A-grade actors — might really have “done it”. In Nicolas Roeg’s eerie 1973 masterwork Don’t Look Now, Laura (Julie Christie) and John (Donald Sutherland) are in Venice, a few months after the tragic death of their little daughter. Their relationship has been frayed by grief, but now it looks like things may be coming back together. As they loll in bed, she tells him he has toothpaste on his mouth; she wipes it off, they move into tentative foreplay.

Then, in a montage lasting four minutes, they make love. But it isn’t a glamorous, vaseline-on-lens scene — it feels gritty, lived in. Christie and Sutherland are attractive people, but the bodies we see are imperfect. (“Those lumps are coming back on the side of your waist,” she had told him in the bathroom earlier.) As they writhe in awkward positions, sucking on each other’s fingers and toes, their movements suggest both familiarity (they have been married many years) and trepidation (they are doing this after a long time, and the very act must carry a reminder of pain; this is how the now-dead daughter was conceived). But the sense of renewal, and the hunger on display, are unquestionably erotic.

Though I first watched the film long ago, I only recently read the Daphne Du Maurier short story it was (very faithfully) adapted from. It’s a fine, suspenseful tale of grief and the supernatural, but look how fleeting the equivalent passage is: Now, he thought afterwards, now at last is the moment to make love, and he went back into the bedroom, and she understood, and opened her arms and smiled. Such blessed relief after all those weeks of restraint.

Different mediums

While the point made is the same — two people picking up the pieces, rekindling intimacy — the effect is very different. On the face of it the screen version is more elaborate (and explicit) than the page version. But it’s equally true that what is clearly spelt out in those sentences — John’s yearning — has to be conjectured in the film through the traces of wary hopefulness in Sutherland’s eyes, and the subtle ways in which Christie responds.

Those who deem literature innately superior to cinema often cite the former’s advantages over the latter: when reading a book, it is so often said, you can exercise your imagination (or “direct” your own story) in a way that a movie won’t allow. There are some obvious rejoinders to this idea, one being that the printed text, no matter how evocative, can’t show you a great actor giving a great performance, or a skilled cinematographer or editor using light and time, respectively, to heighten a narrative’s emotional effect. R.K. Narayan may tell us, in elegant prose, about Rosie’s mesmerising snake dance, but he can’t convey everything that Waheeda Rehman’s performance or S.D. Burman’s music can. Which is simply a way of saying: these are two very different mediums, and direct comparisons are silly.

Visual cues

Don’t Look Now does many notable things with its visual scheme. Take its vivid use of red as a marker (the daughter was wearing a bright red raincoat when she drowned), with the viewer’s eye always drawn straight to the colour. I was reminded of this while watching Anurag Kashyap’s short film in the new anthology Ghost Stories. Such cinematic choices have no equivalent on paper — unless you count a graphic novel such as Alan Moore and Brian Bolland’s The Killing Joke, which does something similar.

But returning to the sex scene, there is also the way in which it is rapidly cut with shots of Laura and John getting ready for dinner (something that happens after they have made love). This toying with chronology isn’t gimmickry for its own sake; it is thematically relevant to the central mystery of the film — which is encapsulated in a key image (a shot of Laura on a boat) that we see twice, at two separate points in time. The love scene is essential not just to our understanding of the characters and their emotions, but also as a suggestion of how the past, present and future are forever informing each other.

