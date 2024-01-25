ADVERTISEMENT

Julianne Moore to star in Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘The Room Next Door’

January 25, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

The film also stars Tilda Swinton and John Turturro in the lead

The Hindu Bureau

Julianne Moore arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Hollywood icon Julianne Moore is all set to star in the upcoming feature The Room Next Door, directed by Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar. The film, also starring Tilda Swinton and John Turturro, is Almodóvar’s first full-length English-language feature.

Almodóvar’s production company El Deseo confirmed the news about Moore’s casting on Instagram Stories on Thursday.

According to reports shared by El Deseo, The Room Next Door is a “drama between a mother and daughter that talks about the limitless cruelty of wars, of the so different ways in which the two writers approach and write about reality. It also talks about death, friendship and sexual pleasure as the best allies to fight horror.”

Details regarding the roles played by Swinton and Moore remain unknown at the moment. The film is set to be shot in the spring in New York and Madrid

Best known for helming Spanish titles like Talk to Her, The Skin I Live In, Pain and Glory, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Almodóvar’s last feature was 2021’s Parallel Mothers, starring Penélope Cruz. He had also made two English-language shorts, The Human Voice and Strange Way of Life.

