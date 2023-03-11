ADVERTISEMENT

Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney to front drama thriller ‘Echo Valley’

March 11, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

Set at Apple Studios, the feature film has been written by ‘Mare of Easttown’ creator Brad Ingelsby

The Hindu Bureau

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney | Photo Credit: Instagram/Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney

Actors Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney will front Apple Studios’s new drama thriller Echo Valley. The film, written by Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelbsy, is set on a titular farm in southeast Pennsylvania, and stars Moore and Sweeney as mother-daughter pair Kate and Clare Garrett.

“The film follows Kate Garrett, a woman reeling from a personal tragedy who spends her days boarding and training horses on the secluded and picturesque Echo Valley Farm,” reads a synopsis posted on Yahoo.com. “Late one night, her wayward daughter Claire arrives at her doorstep, frightened, trembling, and covered in someone else’s blood. From that simple premise, Echo Valley becomes a heart-pounding thriller about just how far a mother will go to save her child.”

Echo Valley is being produced by Apple Studios in partnership with Ridley Scott and Kevin Walsh. It will be directed by BAFTA-winning British filmmaker Michael Pearce ( Beast, Encounter)

Moore recently appeared in Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut When You Finish Saving the World. She also led the psychological thriller Sharper on Apple TV+.

