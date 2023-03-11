Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney to front drama thriller ‘Echo Valley’

March 11, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

Actors Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney will front Apple Studios’s new drama thriller Echo Valley. The film, written by Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelbsy, is set on a titular farm in southeast Pennsylvania, and stars Moore and Sweeney as mother-daughter pair Kate and Clare Garrett.

“The film follows Kate Garrett, a woman reeling from a personal tragedy who spends her days boarding and training horses on the secluded and picturesque Echo Valley Farm,” reads a synopsis posted on Yahoo.com. “Late one night, her wayward daughter Claire arrives at her doorstep, frightened, trembling, and covered in someone else’s blood. From that simple premise, Echo Valley becomes a heart-pounding thriller about just how far a mother will go to save her child.”

Echo Valley is being produced by Apple Studios in partnership with Ridley Scott and Kevin Walsh. It will be directed by BAFTA-winning British filmmaker Michael Pearce ( Beast, Encounter)

Moore recently appeared in Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut When You Finish Saving the World. She also led the psychological thriller Sharper on Apple TV+.

