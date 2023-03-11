HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney to front drama thriller ‘Echo Valley’

Set at Apple Studios, the feature film has been written by ‘Mare of Easttown’ creator Brad Ingelsby

March 11, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney | Photo Credit: Instagram/Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney

Actors Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney will front Apple Studios’s new drama thriller Echo Valley. The film, written by Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelbsy, is set on a titular farm in southeast Pennsylvania, and stars Moore and Sweeney as mother-daughter pair Kate and Clare Garrett.

“The film follows Kate Garrett, a woman reeling from a personal tragedy who spends her days boarding and training horses on the secluded and picturesque Echo Valley Farm,” reads a synopsis posted on Yahoo.com. “Late one night, her wayward daughter Claire arrives at her doorstep, frightened, trembling, and covered in someone else’s blood. From that simple premise, Echo Valley becomes a heart-pounding thriller about just how far a mother will go to save her child.”

Echo Valley is being produced by Apple Studios in partnership with Ridley Scott and Kevin Walsh. It will be directed by BAFTA-winning British filmmaker Michael Pearce ( Beast, Encounter)

Moore recently appeared in Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut When You Finish Saving the World. She also led the psychological thriller Sharper on Apple TV+.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.