Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock, Meghann Fahy to feature in Netflix limited series ‘Sirens’

Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock and Meghann Fahy will play the lead roles in Netflix limited series Sirens. The series is touted to be a dark comedy.

Sirens is from Molly Smith Metzler and is based on her play Elemeno Pea. Metzler had previously made the miniseries Maid. The first two episodes will be directed by Nicole Kassell, who will also serve as an executive producer.

The series is told over the course of a weekend at a beach estate, reported Variety. The official description of the web series reads, “Devon (Fahy) thinks her sister Simone (Alcock) has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell (Moore). Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to say WTF, she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be.”

Metzler serves as a writer, showrunner and executive producer of Sirens. Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie also serve as executive producers.

