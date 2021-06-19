Julia Stiles sets directorial debut with romantic drama ‘Wish You Were Here’

Julia Stiles

The movie is a romantic drama, based on a novel by author Renee Carlino

Julia Stiles, known for starring in “Jason Bourne” series and “10 Things I Hate About You”, will make her feature directorial debut with upcoming film “Wish You Were Here”.

According to Deadline, the movie is a romantic drama, based on a novel by author Renee Carlino, who also collaborated with Stiles for adapting the script.

The story follows Charlotte, a woman who finds herself in a rut, searching for a spark that seems just out of reach.

After she has a whirlwind night of romance and imagining a future with a man named Adam, he ghosts her. When Charlotte finally discovers that Adam is terminally ill, she helps him spend his last days living life to the fullest.

Stiles will not act in the project, which is backed by Phiphen Pictures.

The actor previously went behind the camera for TV show “Paloma” and directed multiple episodes of the series.