Julia Roberts to be honoured at 50th Cesar Awards

Published - October 01, 2024 04:40 pm IST

The actor will receive an Honorary César during the award ceremony at Olympia Hall in the French capital on February 28, 2025

PTI

Julia Roberts arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Hollywood star Julia Roberts will be felicitated at the 50th edition of the César Awards, the Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques has announced.

The 56-year-old actor, known for films like Runaway Bride, Pretty Woman, Notting Hill, and Erin Brockovich, will receive an Honorary César during the award ceremony at Olympia Hall in the French capital on February 28, 2025, a statement posted on the official website of the César Awards said.

“Julia Roberts is not only a movie star but also a cultural icon whose influence extends far beyond her performances,” said the French film academy, which presents the Césars.

“Offscreen, she is dedicated to philanthropic causes, serving as an ambassador for UNICEF and supporting numerous humanitarian efforts worldwide. An environmental advocate, she has lent her voice to documentaries about protecting the planet and actively campaigns for women’s rights,” it added.

Previous recipients of the Honorary César include actors George Clooney, Penélope Cruz, Robert Redford, Cate Blanchett, and Scarlett Johansson.

Roberts was most recently seen in the sci-fi thriller Leave the World Behind, co-starring Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali. She will be next seen in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming thriller After the Hunt.

