ADVERTISEMENT

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston to star in body-swap comedy movie

January 30, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

‘Palm Springs’ director Max Barbakow will write and direct the movie, which is backed by Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment

PTI

Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston have come on board to lead body-swap comedy film from “Palm Springs” director Max Barbakow.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Barbakow will write and direct the movie, which is backed by Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment.

Amazon has acquired the film after a bidding war between several studios and streamers.

Details about the plotline, title and remaining cast are still under wraps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The comedy feature marks Roberts and Aniston's second project together after the 2016 film "Mother's Day".

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US