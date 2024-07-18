Julia Garner’s first-look images out from ‘Apartment 7A’

Julia Garner is set to play a young dancer who is on the verge of becoming successful when disturbing circumstances begins to occur around her, as per the first-look images of her film Apartment 7A for Paramount+.

The movie is a prequel to the 1968 horror classic Rosemary’s Baby, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The upcoming movie is set in 1965 New York City and showcases the happenings in the infamous Bramford building before Rosemary (essayed by Mia Farrow) moved in.

According to the streamer, Garner plays Terry Gionoffrio, a young dancer who dreams of fame in New York. However, after suffering a devastating injury, an older couple, portrayed by Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally, take her into their home at the building.

The official description of the film reads, “When fellow resident and influential Broadway producer (Jim Sturgess, Across the Universe) offers her another chance at fame, it seems that all her dreams are finally coming true. However, after an evening she can’t fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she’s willing to make for her career as she realises that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A but in the Bramford itself.”

Other members of the movie are Marli Siu, Andrew Buchan, Rosy McEwen and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith round the cast of the movie. The film streams on Paramount+ on September 27.

