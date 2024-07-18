GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Julia Garner’s first-look images out from ‘Apartment 7A’

‘Apartment 7A’ is a prequel to the 1968 horror classic ‘Rosemary’s Baby’

Published - July 18, 2024 05:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Julia Garner from ‘Apartment 7A’.

Julia Garner from ‘Apartment 7A’. | Photo Credit: Paramount+

Julia Garner is set to play a young dancer who is on the verge of becoming successful when disturbing circumstances begins to occur around her, as per the first-look images of her film Apartment 7A for Paramount+.

The movie is a prequel to the 1968 horror classic Rosemary’s Baby, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The upcoming movie is set in 1965 New York City and showcases the happenings in the infamous Bramford building before Rosemary (essayed by Mia Farrow) moved in.

Julia Garner to play Shalla-Bal version of Silver Surfer in ‘The Fantastic Four’

According to the streamer, Garner plays Terry Gionoffrio, a young dancer who dreams of fame in New York. However, after suffering a devastating injury, an older couple, portrayed by Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally, take her into their home at the building.

The official description of the film reads, “When fellow resident and influential Broadway producer (Jim Sturgess, Across the Universe) offers her another chance at fame, it seems that all her dreams are finally coming true. However, after an evening she can’t fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she’s willing to make for her career as she realises that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A but in the Bramford itself.”

ALSO READ:Julia Garner boards Leigh Whannell’s ‘Wolf Man’

Other members of the movie are Marli Siu, Andrew Buchan, Rosy McEwen and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith round the cast of the movie. The film streams on Paramount+ on September 27.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.