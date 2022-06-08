Julia Garner set to play Madonna in a biopic

Julia Garner

June 08, 2022

Actor Julia Garner, best known for her breakout roles in "Ozark" and "Inventing Anna", has reportedly been offered the role of Madonna in an upcoming biopic on the pop icon.

Garner has emerged the favourite from over a dozen candidates for the role that will be helmed by Madonna herself, reported Variety quoting an insider.

Garner’s team is considering and expected to accept the offer, the website said.

The biopic is set up at Universal and will follow the early days of Madonna's eventful life. Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley won the script in a multi-studio bidding war, and Amy Pascal is attached as a producer.

Other actors in contention for the role include Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, and Odessa Young. Singers including Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira have also been floated.

Through the film, Madonna hopes to "convey the incredible journey that life" has taken her on as an artist, musician, dancer and human being.

"The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision,” the pop star said during the announcement of the film.