Julia Garner and Josh Brolin to star in horror film from ‘Barbarian’ director

April 25, 2024 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

Director Zach Cregger has described the film as an interrelated horror epic with multiple storylines, reminiscent of Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Magnolia’

The Hindu Bureau

Julia Garner | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Best known for her Emmy-winning performance in Netflix’s Ozark, Julia Garner is set to star alongside Josh Brolin in Zach Cregger’s upcoming horror film, Weapons.

Scheduled to start filming in mid-May in Atlanta, Weapons is described as an interrelated horror epic with multiple storylines, reminiscent of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia. Cregger, best known for his work on 2021’s Barbarian, has kept the script under wraps. The film will also mark a reuinion for the Barbarian production team including producers Roy Lee, J.D. Lifshitz, Raphael Margules, and Miri Yoon.

Following her success in Ozark, Garner has been making waves in the industry, securing roles in major studio productions such as Paramount’s Apartment 7A and Blumhouse’s Wolf Man. Additionally, she recently snagged the role of the Silver Surfer in Marvel’s upcomingFantastic Four, alongside Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

