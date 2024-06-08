ADVERTISEMENT

Julia Butters in talks to join Disney’s ‘Freaky Friday 2’

Updated - June 08, 2024 01:06 pm IST

Published - June 08, 2024 01:02 pm IST

Butters is best known for playing a precocious child actor in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and Reggie in ‘The Fabelmans’

ANI

Julia Butters

Actor Julia Butters, best known for her performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is reportedly in talks to star in Disney’s sequel to Freaky Friday.

The studio first confirmed plans for the long-hoped-for film last year, and in March announced Nisha Ganatra of Welcome to Chippendales had been tapped to direct, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Andrew Gunn, who produced the 2003 movie, will produce alongside former Disney exec Kristin Burr.

Nisha Ganatra to direct ‘Freaky Friday 2’

Butters’ role and any plot details for the long-gestating sequel have yet to be revealed. Butters’ other credits include The Gray Man, The Fablemans and I Think You Should Leave.

Released in 2003, Freaky Friday followed Curtis as straight-laced mom Tess and Lohan as rebellious daughter Anna. When a mystical fortune cookie forces them to swap bodies, the duo must learn to accept each other unconditionally, in time for Tess’ wedding and Anna’s big gig with her band.

