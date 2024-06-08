GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Julia Butters in talks to join Disney’s ‘Freaky Friday 2’

Butters is best known for playing a precocious child actor in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and Reggie in ‘The Fabelmans’

Updated - June 08, 2024 01:06 pm IST

Published - June 08, 2024 01:02 pm IST

ANI
Julia Butters

Julia Butters

Actor Julia Butters, best known for her performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is reportedly in talks to star in Disney’s sequel to Freaky Friday.

The studio first confirmed plans for the long-hoped-for film last year, and in March announced Nisha Ganatra of Welcome to Chippendales had been tapped to direct, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Andrew Gunn, who produced the 2003 movie, will produce alongside former Disney exec Kristin Burr.

Nisha Ganatra to direct ‘Freaky Friday 2’

Butters’ role and any plot details for the long-gestating sequel have yet to be revealed. Butters’ other credits include The Gray Man, The Fablemans and I Think You Should Leave.

Released in 2003, Freaky Friday followed Curtis as straight-laced mom Tess and Lohan as rebellious daughter Anna. When a mystical fortune cookie forces them to swap bodies, the duo must learn to accept each other unconditionally, in time for Tess’ wedding and Anna’s big gig with her band.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.