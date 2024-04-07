GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ named most popular animated series in the world by Guinness World Records

The immensely popular Japanese anime series has toppled the likes of ‘One Piece’ and ‘Attack on Titan’ to claim the top spot

April 07, 2024 12:04 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen has risen to become the world’s most sought-after animated TV show, displacing the long-standing champion, Attack on Titan. Data compiled by Parrot Analytics indicates that the anime has garnered a global demand rating that surpasses the average TV show by a remarkable factor of 71.2.

The series, adapted from Gege Akutami’s manga, revolves around Yuji Itadori, a high school student thrust into the world of sorcery and cursed spirits as he battles against formidable curses with his classmates. Despite facing stiff competition from anime veterans like One Piece and Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen emerged victorious in the rankings for 2023.

Analysts attribute the show’s ascent to its dedicated fan base, particularly among the younger demographic, with Gen Z viewers constituting a substantial 71.3% of its audience. A surge in demand towards the end of the year, coinciding with the release of new episodes from its second season, contributed significantly to its rise to the top.

The show’s success underscores its widespread appeal, characterized by its engaging storyline and well-developed characters. Its ability to captivate audiences globally has solidified its position not only as a standout within the anime genre but also as a cultural phenomenon.

Recently, the series bagged a number of awards at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, including the coveted Anime of the Year title. Jujutsu Kaisen is currently streaming on Netflix and Cruncyroll.

