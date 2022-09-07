Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka's 'Hush Hush' to debut on September 22 on Amazon Prime Video

The seven-episode thriller created by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra also features Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna

PTI
September 07, 2022 12:32 IST

Poster of the series | Photo Credit: @PrimeVideoIN/Twitter

Actors Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka's digital debut series Hush Hush will premiere on Prime Video on September 22, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The seven-episode thriller is created by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, known for films such as Dushman, Sangharsh and Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna also feature in the series, produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

Hush Hush revolves around a set of women whose picture-perfect lives begin to come undone when an unexpected event brings to the fore secrets from their past and threatens everything that’s dear to them.

"Knitted in a web of lies, deceit and fighting patriarchy, the story explores the storm that brews behind the seemingly quiet facade of the privileged lives of these women," the official plotline read.

The series has a story by Shikhaa Sharma with dialogues by Juhi Chaturvedi, known for her work on movies such as Gulabo Sitabo, Piku and Sardar Udham.

Kopal Naithani has directed two episodes of the show alongside Chandra, who also serves as an executive producer.

