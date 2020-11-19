Movies

‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani share first look

The first look of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeeyo’  

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani have shared the first look from their upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

On social media, the two Bollywood stars introduced each other’s characters as “happy wife” and “happy husband.” The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli, and is helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta.

 

Touted to be a family comedy, Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s shooting commenced this week, and marks the return of Neetu Kapoor to films seven years after starring Besharam. It is also the Bollywood feature film debut of YouTuber Prajakta Koli, who is part of Netflix romcom series Mismatched.

