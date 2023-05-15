ADVERTISEMENT

Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Alicia Vikander to star in Ron Howard's 'Origin Of Species'

May 15, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

Ron Howard’s film, starring Jude Law, and Ana de Armas, is a dark comic tale of murder and survival

PTI

Jude Law | Photo Credit: AP/PTI

Filmmaker Ron Howard has locked a star-studded cast, featuring Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Alicia Vikander and Daniel Bruhl, for his upcoming survival thriller movie Origin of Species.

Ana de Armas | Photo Credit: AP

Howard’s Imagine Entertainment are producing the project with CAA Media Finance and Stuart Ford's AGC Studios. According to Deadline, the shoot is scheduled to begin later this year in Queensland, Australia. Noah Pink has penned the script.

Based on two different accounts of the same true story, the film is being described as an “a darkly comic tale of murder and survival, set around a group of eclectic characters who abandon civilization for the Galapagos. They are all searching for the answer to that ever-pressing question that plagues us all: what is the meaning of life.” Howard's last directorial venture was Amazon Thai cave rescue thriller Thirteen Lives.

