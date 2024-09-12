Judd Apatow and Steven Spielberg collaborate for ‘Cola Wars’

Judd Apatow is set to direct Cola Wars, with Steven Spielberg set to produce the film which is in development at Sony, reported Deadline. Spielberg will produce the movie through his Amblin Entertainment banner.

The studio had bought the project for $1 million to tell the story of Pepsi’s bid to challenge Coca-Cola’s century-long dominance as the world’s top cola. The “Cola Wars” of the mid-1980s included everything from Michael Jackson’s fiery mishap to the New Coke debacle.

It was the ultimate underdog tale of history’s most iconic second-place contender (Pepsi) vying for the No. 1 spot (Coca-Cola), wrote Deadline. Jason Shuman and Ben Queen are writing Cola Wars.

Shuman is the co-creator of Acapulco, the hit show from Apple TV. Queen is adapting His Majesty’s Dragon into an hourlong series for Fox. The fantasy novel is written by Naomi Novik. He also wrote Cars 2 and Cars 3 for Pixar.

