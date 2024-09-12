GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Judd Apatow and Steven Spielberg collaborate for ‘Cola Wars’

Judd Apatow will direct the Coke vs Pepsi movie ‘Cola Wars’, with Steven Spielberg set to produce the film

Published - September 12, 2024 05:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Judd Apatow.

Judd Apatow. | Photo Credit: juddapatow/Instagram

Judd Apatow is set to direct Cola Wars, with Steven Spielberg set to produce the film which is in development at Sony, reported Deadline. Spielberg will produce the movie through his Amblin Entertainment banner.

Eve Hewson in early talks to reunite with Steven Spielberg after ‘Bridge of Spies’

The studio had bought the project for $1 million to tell the story of Pepsi’s bid to challenge Coca-Cola’s century-long dominance as the world’s top cola. The “Cola Wars” of the mid-1980s included everything from Michael Jackson’s fiery mishap to the New Coke debacle.

It was the ultimate underdog tale of history’s most iconic second-place contender (Pepsi) vying for the No. 1 spot (Coca-Cola), wrote Deadline. Jason Shuman and Ben Queen are writing Cola Wars.

ALSO READ:Steven Spielberg’s new movie to come out in May 2026

Shuman is the co-creator of Acapulco, the hit show from Apple TV. Queen is adapting His Majesty’s Dragon into an hourlong series for Fox. The fantasy novel is written by Naomi Novik. He also wrote Cars 2 and Cars 3 for Pixar.

