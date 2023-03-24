ADVERTISEMENT

‘Jubilee’ trailer out: Passion, rivalries and show business in the 1940s

March 24, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ram Kapoor and others headline Vikramaditya Motwane’s lavish series set in the nascent years of the Hindi film industry

The Hindu Bureau

Prosejit Chatterjee in the trailer for ‘Jubilee’

The trailer for Vikramaditya Motwane’s Amazon Original series Jubilee is out.

Fronted by Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee and actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ram Kapoor and others, Jubilee is a period series set in the golden age of Hindi cinema.

In the late 40s, ‘Roy Talkies’ is the leading film banner in Bombay. The studio boss, Srikant Roy (Prosenjit), sends out his fixer, Binod Das (Aparshakti), to spy on his movie-star wife (Aditi), who is having an affair with another actor. A grisly accident and a few fateful turns leads to Binod becoming the new face of Roy Talkies, under the screen alias Madan Kumar.

Also Read: Vikramaditya Motwane on India’s ‘one size fits all’ model of entertainment

The plot thickens as Madan is approached by an upstart director to strike out on their own, leaving Srikant and Roy Talkies’ future hanging in the balance.

According to the makers, Jubilee follows the lives of these characters and ‘the gambles they’re willing to take in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love.’

The ten-episode series is written by Atul Sabharwal and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Motwane has co-created the show with Soumik Sen. The soundtrack is composed by Amit Trivedi.

The first five episodes of Jubilee will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 7.

The remaining episodes will drop a week later on April 14.

