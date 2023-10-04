ADVERTISEMENT

Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ set to release in two parts

October 04, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara’ also stars Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

The Hindu Bureau

First look of Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ | Photo Credit: @tarak9999/Twitter

‘Devara’, starring Jr NTR, is set to release in two parts. Director Koratala Siva announced the development in a video on Wednesday. The film also stars Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

ALSO READ
‘Skanda’ movie review: Boyapati Sreenu and Ram Pothineni’s mass outing is a test of endurance

“The film is set in the backdrop of the forgotten lands of Coastal India. Since the canvas of the film grew too big, we decided to release the film in two parts. This will help us explore our theme in detail,” said Siva in the video.

The first part of ‘Devara’ will release on April 5, 2024. Jr NTR was last seen in RRR, the Oscar-winning period action drama directed by SS Rajamouli, and also starring Ram Charan. Janhvi Kapoor’s latest release is Bawaal, a romantic drama opposite Varun Dhawan.

Rathnavelu is the cinematographer of Devara while Sreekar Prasad is the film’s editor. The film team has roped in the seasoned Sabu Cyril as the production designer. Devara is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Harikrishna K under their banner Yuvasudha Arts 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US