Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ to arrive early; gets a new release date

Published - June 13, 2024 05:47 pm IST

The film marks Janhvi Kapoor’s entry into Telugu cinema and stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist

The Hindu Bureau

Jr NTR in a still from ‘Devara’ | Photo Credit: @DevaraMovie/X

We had previously reported that Jr NTR is reuniting with director Koratala Siva for a film titled Devara, which will be released in two parts. While the first part was initially scheduled to hit theatres on April 5, it was later pushed to October 10. 

Devara will now come out earlier as the makers have now announced a new release date. The film, which marks Janhvi Kapoor’s entry into Telugu cinema and stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, will be out in theatres on September 27. A new release poster was also shared by the makers on social media.

Devara also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko. Produced by NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Devara has onboard production designer Sabu Cyril, editor Sreekar Prasad and cinematographer Rathnavelu. The film’s music is by Anirudh.

Koratala Siva and NTR have earlier worked together in Brindavanam, Oosaravelli and Janatha Garage.

